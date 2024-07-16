Q2 2024 Interactive Brokers Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Nancy Stuebe - Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Senior Director of Investor Relations



Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for our second-quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining us today are Thomas Peterffy, our Founder and Chairman; Milan Galik, our President and CEO; and Paul Brody, our CFO. I will be presenting Milan's comments on the business, and all three will be available on the Q&A.



We ask that you refer to the disclaimers in our press release. You should also review a description of risk