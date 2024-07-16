Jul 16, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Johan Torgeby - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning to everyone for the second quarter results from SEB. And as always, you can follow the slides that we are referring to on our website.



Starting with the highlights for the second quarter, we saw improved business momentum in several areas of the bank, including positive net flows in asset management, and that was also broad-based across divisions. We clearly saw a higher activity level within the investment bank and also signs of improving credit demand. And I'll come back to this with some data points in a minute.



Return on equity improved to 17.6%. And our capital buffer was remained at a solid level at 430 basis points over the regulatory minimum requirement. And we have, together with the Board, decided to increase the quarterly share buyback program now to SEK2.5 billion in the next period, resulting in an annual pace of SEK10 billion per annum.



Flicking to the next page, just to give a few data points on the improved business momentum. So first, on the net flows in