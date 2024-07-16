Probi AB (OSTO:PROB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Sales Growth and Improved EBITDA Margin

Probi AB (OSTO:PROB) reports a 25% increase in net sales and a significant improvement in EBITDA margin for Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: SEK179 million, a 25% increase versus the same quarter last year.
  • EBITDA Margin: 19%, up 10 percentage points from the second quarter last year.
  • Dividend: SEK1.30 per share as decided by the Annual General Meeting.
  • Americas Sales Growth: 2% for H1, with organic growth of 1%.
  • EMEA Sales Growth: 48% year over year for H1.
  • APAC Sales: Adversely impacted by reduced cross-border business sales into China.
  • Net Income: Driven by volume effect, with continued investment of SEK27 million in plant machinery and equipment.
  • Dividend Payout: SEK15 million.
  • Operating Cash Flow: SEK23 million, maintaining a strong cash position.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 16, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Probi AB (OSTO:PROB, Financial) reported a 25% increase in net sales for Q2 2024 compared to the same quarter last year.
  • The EBITDA margin for Q2 2024 was 19%, a significant improvement from the previous year's 9%.
  • The company launched its first-ever China Innovation Day, generating considerable interest among customers in China.
  • Probi AB (OSTO:PROB) entered a partnership with Bower to incentivize recycling of consumer packaging in the Nordic markets.
  • The Probi Sensia product received further validation through a fourth study focused on gut-brain health in older adults.

Negative Points

  • APAC sales were adversely impacted by reduced cross-border business sales into China.
  • The gross profit margin in America was affected by added resources in operations, impacting overall profitability.
  • Despite positive initial results, the optimization and manufacturing improvements are not expected to show notable impact until the end of 2024 at the earliest.
  • The company is still in a transition period, working on implementing essential changes and improvements for long-term strength.
  • Sales in Q1 2024 were relatively weak, affecting the overall performance for the first half of the year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You're making efforts to improve internal processes and production alongside the commercial incentives. Could you please expand on this? What type of improvements do you expect? And can we expect the margin improvement at the end of the year?
A: Our optimization and manufacturing involve several projects to improve our ways of working and process optimizations. We are making steady progress, and our data shows positive results. However, we do not expect a notable impact until the end of the year at the earliest, so it may not be visible in 2024. - Anita Johansen, Interim CEO

Q: This year's goal is to stay largely in line with 2023. Could you explain what "in line" means? Is it in terms of sales, margin, or EBIT?
A: The term "in line" specifically refers to the EBITDA margin. We see a lot of quarter-to-quarter variation, but with the 19% reported in Q2, we are at 17% year-to-date, which is in line with the full year last year. For sales, we had a weak Q1 but an excellent Q2, and H1 sales are up 4.8%, which is good considering market dynamics. - Per Lindblad, CFO

Q: Regarding the strength in EMEA, you mentioned easy comps and strength in B2C. How much of the growth is attributable to B2C, and are other parts of EMEA also moving in the right direction?
A: Our B2C business is doing well and growing compared to previous years. The insourcing of the business last year is performing well, allowing us to invest more in marketing and strengthen the B2C business. We are also expanding into Denmark and are excited about this market. - Per Lindblad, CFO

Q: You mentioned added resources in the US impacting margins and expecting payoffs in 2025 and beyond. Could you elaborate on the expected ramp-up from 2025 onwards?
A: We have a target to achieve an EBITDA at or above 25% by 2028. This year is a transition year, so we do not expect specific growth versus last year. Gradually, we expect an increase in EBITDA from 2025 and beyond. - Anita Johansen, Interim CEO

Q: Can you provide more details on the financial targets and strategic focus for the coming years?
A: We aim to maintain our strategic focus while implementing essential changes and improvements during the ongoing transition. Our organizational capabilities and ways of working have improved, and our commercial activity is high, resulting in a positively trending customer project pipeline. Production optimizations are progressing according to plan, and initial data shows positive results. - Anita Johansen, Interim CEO

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.