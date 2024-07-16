Camurus AB (CAMRF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Robust Cash Position

Camurus AB (CAMRF) reports a 46% year-on-year revenue growth and a solid cash position of SEK2.6 billion with no debt.

Summary
  • Revenue: SEK445 million, 46% year-on-year growth excluding one-time revenue from Brixadi FDA approval in 2023.
  • Profit Before Tax: SEK104 million for the quarter, SEK201 million for the first half year.
  • Cash Position: SEK2.6 billion at the end of the quarter, with no debt.
  • Sales: SEK400 million in the quarter, 31% growth year-on-year, 10% growth quarter-on-quarter.
  • Brixadi Royalties: SEK45 million, 73% increase quarter-on-quarter.
  • Gross Margin: 92.9% for the quarter, improvement of 233 basis points year-on-year excluding one-time revenues.
  • Total Operating Expenses (OpEx): SEK331 million, 23% increase year-on-year.
  • Marketing and Distribution Expenses: SEK151 million, 39% increase year-on-year.
  • Administrative Expenses: SEK24 million, 97% increase year-on-year.
  • R&D Investment: SEK174 million, 8% increase year-on-year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS) After Dilution: SEK1.25, equivalent to profit after tax of SEK74 million for the quarter.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: SEK155 million generated in the quarter.
  • Working Capital Increase: SEK56 million driven by receivables growth.
  • Financing Activities: SEK196 million mainly from the exercise of stock options.
  • Technological Investments: SEK2 million.
Release Date: July 16, 2024

Positive Points

  • Camurus AB (CAMRF, Financial) reported a 46% year-on-year revenue growth, excluding one-time revenue from the US approval of Brixadi in 2023.
  • The company achieved a profit before tax of SEK104 million for the quarter and SEK201 million for the first half of the year.
  • Camurus AB (CAMRF) has a strong cash position of SEK2.6 billion with no debt.
  • Sales of Buvidal grew by 31% year-on-year and 10% quarter-on-quarter, with strong performances in major markets like the UK, Australia, Germany, France, and Spain.
  • The adoption of Brixadi in the US continues to be strong, with royalties increasing by 73% quarter-on-quarter to SEK45 million.

Negative Points

  • Total operating expenses increased by 23% year-on-year, driven by marketing, distribution, and administrative expenses.
  • Administrative expenses grew by 97% year-on-year to SEK24 million.
  • R&D investment increased by 8% year-on-year to SEK174 million, impacting overall profitability.
  • The Swedish kroner depreciation had a mixed impact, positively affecting reported figures by 3% year-on-year but also contributing to cost increases.
  • The tax rate for the quarter was higher than expected, partly due to the start of booking taxes for US operations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you comment on the recent reimbursement reform in Germany and its impact on Camurus?
A: These are different processes. The reimbursement reform is not specifically related to Buvidal. The change in the remuneration system, which is a different process, is still targeted for early next year.

Q: What caused the delay in the remuneration system change in Germany, and how confident are you that it will happen in H1 '25?
A: We cannot provide a probability, but all stakeholders realize the need for change. Despite the delay, Germany has shown strong growth.

Q: The gross margin for Buvidal has been trending up. Will this continue, and how high can it get?
A: The gross margin has increased due to economies of scale and more efficient shipping. We expect the margin to stabilize around 90-91%, and it is unlikely to grow to 93-95%.

Q: Should we expect R&D costs to move lower over the year? Can you provide details on the new long-acting formulation of Buvidal?
A: Our R&D investment is expected to be around SEK600-650 million for the year. The new long-acting formulation is ongoing, but it won't affect costs this year.

Q: Can you provide more details on the upcoming Phase 1 trial for the GLP-1 program?
A: The Phase 1 trial will be a dose-escalating, repeat-dose study in a relevant patient population. We will disclose more once the CTA is approved.

Q: Can you provide an update on the number of patients treated with Brixadi in the US?
A: We haven't received an update close to the quarter's end. Last quarter, we reported 7,000 patients, and our partner is pleased with the continued uptake.

Q: The tax rate in the quarter was higher than expected. Is this an anomaly?
A: The higher tax rate is due to booking taxes for our US operations. Our effective tax rate is usually around 21.5%.

Q: When do you plan to share preclinical results for the GLP-1 program?
A: We do not plan to share preclinical results this year. The Phase 1 study will be similar to others in the segment, with dose-escalating components.

Q: Can you comment on the interim readout for the SORENTO study mentioned in the report?
A: There was no interim readout on efficacy. We have safety monitoring but no interim efficacy analysis.

