Release Date: July 16, 2024

Positive Points

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR, Financial) reported record net revenues and pretax income for the second quarter of 2024.

The company saw strong account growth, adding 178,000 new accounts, which contributed to a record $107.1 billion in client credit balances.

Client equity increased by 36% over the previous year, reaching $497 billion, just shy of half a trillion in total client assets.

Commission revenue was the second highest ever, driven by higher trading volumes from a growing base of active customers.

Net interest income reached a quarterly record of $792 million, supported by increased margin borrowing and higher yields on margin loans.

Negative Points

The company faces uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions and upcoming elections, which could impact market conditions and trading volumes.

Securities lending net interest has not been as strong as in prior quarters due to reduced demand for shorting stocks and fewer hard-to-borrow names.

The company anticipates a potential $59 million reduction in annual net interest income for every 25 basis point decrease in the Fed Funds rate.

Higher execution, clearing, and distribution costs, up 24% over the previous year, impacted profitability despite being passed through to customers.

The company experienced a significant loss due to a mishap on the New York Stock Exchange, with no prospects for recovery.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you unpack the year-to-date account growth and provide more details on the average customer profile?

A: New accounts typically take some time to bring in all intended assets. This quarter, new accounts increased by 28%, commissions by 11%, net interest income by 18%, DARTs by 28%, and assets by 36%. The S&P 500's year-over-year increase of 23% and quarter-over-quarter increase of 29% provide context for these figures.

Q: Could you clarify the $18.6 billion of rate-sensitive cash versus the total fully rate-sensitive balances of over $30 billion?

A: The rest of the rate-sensitive balances are from firm equity, which is over $15 billion. A portion of this equity is sensitive to interest rates, making up the difference.

Q: Regarding the HSBC launch in the UAE, is there a large inflow of client equity and accounts on day one, or is it a gradual ramp-up?

A: For the UAE, we will onboard existing business from Pershing, migrating around 10,000 accounts in August. Other countries will see gradual growth from zero, as HSBC offers Interactive Brokers-powered platforms to their banking clients.

Q: How have the enhanced offerings for hedge funds, like high-touch prime and global outsource trading, been received?

A: The enhancements were well received, with 30 hedge funds onboarded. Hedge funds appreciate having a single point of contact and access to various experts. The goal is to retain hedge funds as they grow, especially when they cross the $100 million threshold.

Q: Can you provide an update on the backlog with introducing brokers and who you are competing with to win this business?

A: The pipeline size is similar to a year ago. Competitors include firms in Asia and Europe. Our offering is unique due to global market access, which is attractive to introducing brokers.

Q: What is the impact of potential Fed rate cuts on your net interest income, and how do you see trading activity evolving?

A: A 25 basis point Fed rate cut would reduce annual net interest income by $77 million. While lower rates spur economic growth, current uncertainties like geopolitical tensions and upcoming elections could lead to increased volatility and trading volumes.

Q: Any update on the launch timing for ForecastEx and the opportunity for forecast contracts?

A: The launch is slightly delayed to mid-August due to additional bookkeeping work. We believe betting on economic indicators and events will become a popular and growing area, similar to the growth seen in equity options.

Q: Can you explain the new securities lending disclosures and their impact on reported revenues?

A: With higher interest rates, more income from securities lending is classified as interest on segregated cash. If benchmark rates were zero, securities lending revenue would be $194 million instead of $25 million, reflecting the reclassification of income.

Q: What is driving the growth in options volumes, and how do you see this evolving globally?

A: Growth is driven by zero-day and weekly options, particularly in the US. We expect similar growth in other regions as exchanges add shorter-term options. Our platform is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend due to its comprehensive tools and global market access.

Q: Are there any tax implications from the NYSE loss this quarter?

A: The loss flows into gains and losses and is treated as a general expense for tax purposes. There were no other notable tax items this quarter.

