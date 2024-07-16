Full Year 2024 Praemium Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT
Anthony Wamsteker - Praemium Ltd - Chief Executive Officer
Okay. Welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining the call for our quarterly update on funds flow and funds under administration. I'm here with David Coulter, and we'll just take you through the high-level overview and some of the detail in the results.
Let me start by acknowledging the Traditional Custodians of Country and pay my respects to their Elders past, present, and emerging for they hold the memories, traditions and culture of First Nations' people.
I'll put up the usual disclaimer there. I won't read through that, but it is in the presentation that is loaded into the ASX website.
As I said, David and I will take you through our high-level overview of where we're at in terms of the business strategy, and then some of the detail on the quarterly flows, and where we are in terms of annual growth rate. And then we'll take some questions, which there are some coming through already.
Now, this slide on the strategy, we go through this each time we talk. As many of you have heard me say, there's at least seven
