Q1 2025 5Paisa Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Welcome to 5Paisa Capital Limited Q1 FY25 earnings conference call. We have with us today, Mr. Gourav Munjal, Whole-Time Director and CFO; Mr. Ameya Agnihotri, Whole-Time Director and CTO; and Mr. Mehul Jain, Product Head from 5Paisa Capital Limited.



Hello, everyone. Good afternoon and welcome to our Q1 FY25 earnings call. On this call, I'm joined with Mr. Ameya Agnihotri, Whole-Time Director and CTO; and Mr. Mehul Jain, our Product Head. Quarter one FY25 has been an excellent quarter for the investors as well as broking industry. During this quarter both indices, Nifty and Sensex has touched all-time high and generated good return for the investor.



And also, overall industry saw a significant addition of more than 11 million Demat