Jul 16, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Jubilant Ingrevia's, Q1 FY25 earnings conference call.
(Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Paveeln Taneja, Head of Investor Relations, Jubilant Ingrivia Limited. Thank you over to you, Mr. Taneja.
Pavleen Taneja - Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd - Head of IR
Thank you, (inaudible). Good evening, everyone. Thank you for being with us on our quarter one of financial year 2025 earnings conference call of Jubilant Ingrevia Limited. I would like to remind you that some of the statements made on the call today will be forward-looking in nature, and a detailed disclaimer in this regard has been included in the press release and results presentation that has been shared on our website.
On the call today we have Mr. Shyam Bhartia, Chairman; Mr. Hari Bhartia, Co-Chairman; Mr. Deepak Jain, CEO and Managing Director; and Mr. (inaudible) Group CFO, Jubilant Ingrevia. I now invite Mr. Shyam Bhartia to share his comments. Over to you, sir.
Q1 2025 Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 16, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...