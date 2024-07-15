TomTom NV (TMOAF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Mixed Performance Amid Strategic Advances

Despite revenue declines, TomTom NV (TMOAF) shows promise with new product launches and strategic partnerships.

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Summary
  • Group Revenue: Decreased by 3% year-on-year to EUR152 million.
  • Location Technology Revenue: EUR129 million, a small uptick from the same quarter last year.
  • Automotive Operational Revenue: EUR89 million, a decrease of 2% year-on-year.
  • Automotive IFRS Revenue: EUR87 million, a modest year-on-year decline.
  • Enterprise Revenue: Grew by 11% year-on-year to EUR41 million.
  • Consumer Revenue: Decreased by 17% year-on-year to EUR23 million.
  • Gross Margin: 80%, below the 83% recorded in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Expenses: EUR126 million, a decrease of 5% year-on-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Outflow of EUR5 million in the second quarter versus inflow of EUR3 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Cash Position: EUR258 million at quarter end, compared to EUR284 million at the end of the previous quarter and EUR350 million at the end of last year.
  • Share Buyback Program: Purchased 3 million shares for EUR18 million, completing the EUR50 million program.
  • Full Year Revenue Guidance: Expected to come in at the lower end of the guidance.
  • Full Year Free Cash Flow Guidance: Adjusted downward to between 1% and 5% of group revenue.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • TomTom NV (TMOAF, Financial) launched TomTom Orbis Maps with global coverage, enhancing their product offering.
  • Microsoft adopted TomTom Orbis Maps for various applications, indicating strong product endorsement.
  • Secured a contract with the Australian government, expanding their market presence in the public sector.
  • Enterprise revenue grew by 11% year-on-year, driven by new contracts.
  • Operating expenses decreased by 5% year-on-year, reflecting cost management efforts.

Negative Points

  • Group revenue decreased by 3% year-on-year to EUR152 million.
  • Automotive operational revenue declined by 2% year-on-year.
  • Consumer revenue decreased by 17% year-on-year, with expectations of further contraction.
  • Gross margin dropped to 80% from 83% in the same quarter last year due to non-recurring engineering costs.
  • Free cash flow was an outflow of EUR5 million, compared to an inflow of EUR3 million in the same quarter last year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: My first question is on enterprise. You mentioned that the ramp-up is going slower than expected. Do you still expect an aggressive ramp at a later stage, or will it be more gradual growth over the next few years?
A: (Harold Goddijn, CEO) Everything we hoped for is happening, but translating it into revenue is taking longer than initially planned. The fundamentals look good, but it will take a bit longer to see the results.

Q: Is the slower sales cycle due to the need to finish some parts of your product? Should sales cycles be quicker now?
A: (Harold Goddijn, CEO) The launch of the global product was slightly delayed, which impacted the start of sales cycles. Transitioning to new map-making methods is complex, but we are progressing as expected.

Q: Can you talk about the new RFQs and competitive dynamics in the automotive sector?
A: (Harold Goddijn, CEO) Short-term downward revisions in car production and delays in new product introductions are affecting us. However, our market position is strengthening, and we see significant interest in our next-generation ADAS and self-driving products.

Q: Why did you lower the free cash flow guidance more significantly than the revenue guidance?
A: (Harold Goddijn, CEO) Our business is highly leveraged, so small changes in top-line revenue can significantly impact cash flow. The lower revenue is resulting in weaker-than-anticipated cash generation.

Q: Can you elaborate on the competitive dynamics, specifically why Toyota chose Mapbox over TomTom?
A: (Harold Goddijn, CEO) Mapbox has a strong position in map rendering but not in map content. We focus on having a superior map and a standardized technology stack. Our engagements with major carmakers are healthy, and we see significant interest in our products.

Q: How have the sales cycles within enterprise changed?
A: (Taco Titulaer, CFO) The time between initial engagement and revenue generation is around six to nine months. The product has matured, enabling these sales cycles to happen more efficiently.

Q: Can you provide an update on your sales funnel?
A: (Taco Titulaer, CFO) We are engaging with hundreds of prospects. Some start small but have the potential to grow into larger contracts over time. It takes time to develop these relationships.

Q: Can you give insights into the working capital movements and their impact on free cash flow?
A: (Taco Titulaer, CFO) Working capital movements are hard to predict and can vary. There is nothing structurally different this year; it's just normal seasonal patterns.

Q: What other factors affected profitability and led to the lower guidance?
A: (Harold Goddijn, CEO) Gross margin was impacted by one-off costs. Excluding these, the gross margin would be around 85-86%. We expect positive free cash flow in the third and fourth quarters.

Q: You mentioned aiming for a 90% gross margin. Can you elaborate?
A: (Taco Titulaer, CFO) As the consumer segment, which has lower margins, becomes a smaller part of the mix, the overall gross margin will increase. We are targeting a higher gross margin as the business mix shifts.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.