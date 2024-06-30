Great Southern Bancorp Inc (GSBC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates, Revenue Exceeds Expectations

Company Reports Strong Financial Performance Amidst Economic Challenges

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported $1.45 per diluted common share for Q2 2024, compared to $1.52 per diluted common share for Q2 2023.
  • Net Income: $17.0 million for Q2 2024, down from $18.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Net interest income of $46.8 million for Q2 2024, exceeding the estimated $46.67 million.
  • Non-Interest Income: Increased to $9.8 million in Q2 2024, up from $7.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • Non-Interest Expense: Rose to $36.4 million in Q2 2024, compared to $34.7 million in Q2 2023.
  • Return on Average Common Equity: Annualized return of 12.03% for Q2 2024, down from 13.11% in Q2 2023.
  • Net Interest Margin: Decreased to 3.43% in Q2 2024 from 3.56% in Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 17, 2024, Great Southern Bancorp Inc (GSBC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The bank holding company, which is engaged in originating various types of loans and providing a range of banking services, reported earnings per diluted common share of $1.45, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.21. The company also reported net income of $17.0 million for the quarter.

1813521897233739776.png

Performance Overview

Great Southern Bancorp Inc (GSBC, Financial) reported a net income of $17.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $18.3 million for the same period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $30.4 million, down from $38.8 million in the previous year. Despite the year-over-year decline, the company’s earnings per diluted common share of $1.45 for Q2 2024 exceeded the analyst estimate of $1.21.

Key Financial Metrics

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Great Southern Bancorp Inc (GSBC, Financial) reported an annualized return on average common equity of 12.03%, an annualized return on average assets of 1.17%, and an annualized net interest margin of 3.43%. These figures compare to 13.11%, 1.28%, and 3.56%, respectively, for the same quarter in 2023.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 H1 2024 H1 2023
Net Interest Income $46.8 million $48.1 million $91.6 million $101.3 million
Non-Interest Income $9.8 million $7.8 million $16.6 million $15.7 million
Non-Interest Expense $36.4 million $34.7 million $70.8 million $69.2 million
Net Income $17.0 million $18.3 million $30.4 million $38.8 million
Earnings per Diluted Common Share $1.45 $1.52 $2.58 $3.19

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Great Southern Bancorp Inc (GSBC, Financial) reported total stockholders’ equity of $568.8 million, a slight decrease from $571.8 million at the end of 2023. The company’s tangible common equity ratio stood at 9.4%, down from 9.7% at the end of 2023. The company also reported a decrease in total deposits by $158.1 million during the quarter.

Commentary and Analysis

Great Southern President and CEO Joseph W. Turner said, “Our second quarter results reflected improved earnings, both on a reported basis and excluding certain significant or non-recurring items, as we continue to operate in a challenging economic environment.”

Turner highlighted the impact of higher funding costs and competitive pressures on deposits, which have moderated over the last few quarters. He also noted improved net interest income in Q2 2024 compared to Q1 2024 due to the termination of an interest rate swap.

Challenges and Achievements

Great Southern Bancorp Inc (GSBC, Financial) faced challenges such as increased funding costs and significant competition for deposits. However, the company achieved higher non-interest income and maintained strong credit quality metrics. The company’s capital and liquidity positions remain robust, with total stockholders’ equity at $568.8 million and available secured funding lines totaling approximately $2.0 billion as of June 30, 2024.

Overall, Great Southern Bancorp Inc (GSBC, Financial) demonstrated resilience in a challenging economic environment, exceeding analyst estimates and maintaining strong financial metrics. For more detailed information, readers can access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Great Southern Bancorp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.