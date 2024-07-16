Q4 2024 Aehr Test Systems Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Aehr Test Systems fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year financial results call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Jim Byers at MKR Investor Relations. You may begin.



Jim Byers - MKR Investor Relations Inc. - IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to Aehr Test Systems' fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year financial results conference call. With me on today's call are Aehr Test Systems, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gayn Erickson, and Chief Financial Officer. Chris Siu.



Before I turn the call over to Gayn and Chris, I'd like to cover a few items. This afternoon right after market closed, Aehr Test issued a press release announcing its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year results. That release is available on the company's website at Aehr.com. There were two other announcements issued today and those are also posted to the company's website. This call is being broadcast live over the Internet for all interested