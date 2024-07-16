Q1 2025 Park Aerospace Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Brian Shore - Park Aerospace Corp - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Alicia. This is Brian. Welcome to Park's fiscal '25 Q1 investor conference call. Nice to have you all on board. I have with me, as usual, Matt Farabaugh, our CFO. Also, Mark Esquivel, President and COO.



We issued our published earnings release, first-quarter earnings release after the close. You want to take a look at that. In the earnings release, there are instructions as to how you can access the presentation we're about to go through. It's also posted on our website if you want to go that route.



The last investor call, the Q4 investor call, was only