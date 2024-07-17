First Horizon Corp (FHN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats, Revenue Misses Amid Strong Loan Growth

Solid Performance Amidst Market Challenges

26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $184 million, or $0.34 per share, consistent with the previous quarter's net income of $184 million or $0.33 per share.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $195 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to $195 million or $0.35 per share in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Revenue: $815 million, slightly down by 1% from $819 million in the previous quarter, and down 21% year-over-year from $1,031 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $629 million, up 1% from $625 million in the previous quarter, driven by higher loan volumes and yields.
  • Noninterest Expense: $500 million, a decrease of 3% from $515 million in the prior quarter, reflecting lower restructuring costs and FDIC special assessments.
  • Average Loans: $62.0 billion, up 1% from $61.2 billion in the previous quarter, with period-end balances increasing by 2% to $62.8 billion.
  • Average Deposits: $65.0 billion, a slight decrease of 1% from $65.4 billion in the previous quarter, primarily due to lower noninterest-bearing deposits.
On July 17, 2024, First Horizon Corp (FHN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. First Horizon Corp is the parent company of First Tennessee Bank, a prominent regional bank with about 200 branches around Tennessee. The regional bank is responsible for roughly 65% of its revenue, while capital markets make a 25% contribution. The remainder is split between the firm's non-strategic (wind-down) and corporate operations. First Horizon concentrates on offering a variety of banking products mainly in its home state, where it has the second-largest deposit franchise with a 13% deposit market share.

Performance Overview

First Horizon Corp (FHN, Financial) reported a net income available to common shareholders of $184 million or earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the second quarter of 2024. This compares favorably to the first quarter of 2024, where the net income available to common shareholders was also $184 million but with an EPS of $0.33. Adjusted net income for Q2 2024 was $195 million or $0.36 per share, up from $195 million or $0.35 per share in Q1 2024.

Key Financial Achievements

First Horizon Corp (FHN, Financial) achieved several notable financial milestones in Q2 2024:

  • Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) of 11.3% and Adjusted ROTCE of 12.0%, with Tangible Book Value per Share of $12.22, up $0.06 quarter-over-quarter.
  • Net interest income of $629 million, up $4 million from the previous quarter.
  • Noninterest expense decreased by $15 million to $500 million, reflecting operational efficiencies.
  • Average loan and lease balances increased by $0.9 billion to $62.0 billion, driven by the spring home-buying season and growth in commercial real estate.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Interest Income $629 million $625 million $631 million
Noninterest Income $186 million $194 million $400 million
Total Revenue $815 million $819 million $1,031 million
Noninterest Expense $500 million $515 million $555 million
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $184 million $184 million $317 million
EPS $0.34 $0.33 $0.56

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

First Horizon Corp (FHN, Financial) reported average deposits of $65.0 billion, a slight decrease of $0.4 billion from the previous quarter. The company's average loan and lease balances increased to $62.0 billion, up $0.9 billion from Q1 2024. The provision for credit losses was $55 million, up $5 million from the previous quarter, reflecting a stable credit performance.

Commentary and Analysis

"We are pleased to report strong second quarter results. Our banking franchise delivered a solid quarter with net interest income and banking fee growth," said Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Jordan. "Our balance sheet continues to perform well, which combined with strong earnings, enabled the return of $212 million of capital to shareholders this quarter."

First Horizon Corp (FHN, Financial) continues to make significant progress on its strategic investments while identifying operational efficiencies that enhance the client experience and financial performance. The company's ability to maintain a strong balance sheet and deliver consistent earnings is crucial for its competitive position in the regional banking sector.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First Horizon Corp for further details.

