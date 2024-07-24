Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Soars to $4.34, Revenue Surges 65% QoQ

Strong Performance Driven by Visa Transaction Gain

Summary
  • Net Income: $896.1 million, a significant increase from $214.7 million in the prior quarter and $331.8 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $4.34, compared to $0.96 in the previous quarter and $1.56 in the same quarter last year.
  • Total Revenue: $2,722.4 million, a 65% increase from the previous quarter's $1,654.1 million and a 54% increase from $1,770.2 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Noninterest Expense: $1,533.9 million, up 12% from the previous quarter and 15% from the same quarter last year, driven by restructuring charges and other notable items.
  • Assets Under Custody/Administration: $16,567.4 billion, a 1% increase from the previous quarter and a 14% increase from the same quarter last year.
  • Return on Average Common Equity: 31.2%, a substantial rise from 7.3% in the previous quarter and 12.4% in the same quarter last year.
  • Return on Average Assets: 2.44%, up from 0.60% in the previous quarter and 0.91% in the same quarter last year.
Northern Trust Corp (NTRS, Financial) released its 8-K filing on July 17, 2024, reporting a significant increase in net income and earnings per share for the second quarter of 2024. The company, a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking services, demonstrated robust financial performance, surpassing analyst estimates.

Company Overview

Northern Trust, founded in Chicago in 1889, operates in 20 states and Washington, D.C., with 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of December 31, 2023, the company had assets under custody or administration of $15.4 trillion and assets under management of $1.4 trillion.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024, Northern Trust Corp (NTRS, Financial) reported net income of $896.1 million, a substantial increase from $214.7 million in the previous quarter and $331.8 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted common share were $4.34, compared to $0.96 in Q1 2024 and $1.56 in Q2 2023.

Key Metrics and Financial Achievements

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 % Change (Q1 2024) % Change (Q2 2023)
Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees $1,166.1 million $1,142.9 million $1,096.3 million 2% 6%
Net Interest Income (FTE) $529.8 million $535.4 million $524.6 million (1%) 1%
Total Revenue (FTE) $2,722.4 million $1,654.1 million $1,770.2 million 65% 54%
Noninterest Expense $1,533.9 million $1,364.7 million $1,331.9 million 12% 15%
Net Income $896.1 million $214.7 million $331.8 million N/M 170%
Diluted Earnings per Common Share $4.34 $0.96 $1.56 N/M 179%

Performance Analysis

The significant increase in net income and earnings per share was primarily driven by an $878.4 million net gain related to the Visa transaction. Additionally, the company incurred $196.3 million in restructuring charges and other notable items, including $85.2 million in severance-related charges and a $70.0 million charitable commitment to the Northern Trust Foundation.

"Northern Trust executed well against our strategic priorities in the second quarter. Trust fees grew 6% over the prior year, deposit levels proved resilient, and core expenses were well-managed," said Michael O'Grady, Chairman and CEO.

Client Assets and Revenue

Assets under custody/administration (AUC/A) and assets under management (AUM) are critical drivers of Northern Trust's trust, investment, and other servicing fees. As of June 30, 2024, total AUC/A stood at $16.57 trillion, a 1% increase from the previous quarter and a 14% increase from the same quarter last year. Total AUM reached $1.53 trillion, reflecting a 2% increase from the previous quarter and a 12% increase from the same quarter last year.

Conclusion

Northern Trust Corp (NTRS, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, significantly exceeding analyst estimates. The company's strategic initiatives, including the Visa transaction, have contributed to its robust earnings growth. With a solid foundation and a focus on accelerating growth and improving productivity, Northern Trust is well-positioned for the second half of the year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Northern Trust Corp for further details.

