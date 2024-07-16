Park Aerospace Corp (PKE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Cash Position Amid Storm Challenges

Park Aerospace Corp (PKE) reports robust cash reserves and zero long-term debt despite storm-related disruptions.

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $13,970,000
  • Gross Profit: Over $4 million
  • Gross Margin: 29.3%
  • EBITDA: $2.6 million
  • Depreciation: $1.3 million per year
  • Storm-Related Misshipments: $1.8 million
  • Total Misshipments: $2.5 million
  • Cash and Marketable Securities: $74.4 million
  • Long-Term Debt: Zero
  • Cash Dividends Paid: $594 million since the beginning of fiscal '25
  • Top Five Customers: Avio, Kratos, Lifeport, MRAS, Nordam
  • Q2 Sales Forecast: $15.9 million to $16.4 million
  • Q2 EBITDA Forecast: $3 million to $3.3 million
  • Annual Sales Forecast: $60 million to $65 million
  • Annual EBITDA Forecast: $13 million to $15 million
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 16, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Park Aerospace Corp (PKE, Financial) reported a gross margin of 29.3% for Q1 fiscal year 2025.
  • The company has zero long-term debt and reported $74.4 million in cash and marketable securities at the end of Q1.
  • Park Aerospace Corp (PKE) has paid 39 consecutive years of uninterrupted regular cash dividends.
  • The company's facilities were fully operational just two weeks after storm damage, showcasing effective recovery efforts.
  • Park Aerospace Corp (PKE) is sole source qualified on several key GE Aerospace jet engine programs, ensuring future revenue streams.

Negative Points

  • Q1 sales were significantly lower than estimated, at $13.97 million compared to the forecasted $15.75-$16.25 million.
  • EBITDA for Q1 was $2.6 million, falling short of the estimated $3.25-$3.75 million.
  • The company's facilities suffered significant storm damage, including roof and HVAC unit damage, leading to production disruptions.
  • A one-time charge of approximately $1.1 million was recognized due to storm-related damages.
  • Supply chain issues continue to impact the company's operations, with $300,000 in supply chain-related misshipments reported for Q1.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the impact of the storm damage on your Q1 results?
A: Brian Shore, CEO: The storm on May 19 caused significant damage to our Newton, Kansas facilities, disrupting production and impacting shipments. We estimated $1.8 million in storm-related misshipments, contributing to a total of $2.5 million in misshipments for Q1. Despite the damage, our team managed to get the facilities fully operational by June 3.

Q: How long will it take to complete all the repairs from the storm damage?
A: Brian Shore, CEO: It could take up to six months to complete all repairs. However, all production and lab facilities have been fully operational since June 3, thanks to temporary measures.

Q: What is the status of your insurance claim for the storm damage?
A: Brian Shore, CEO: We have submitted a claim under our property insurance policy, which has a wind damage deductible of approximately $2.5 million. Any recovery from the policy will be accounted for at the time of receipt.

Q: Can you elaborate on the supply chain challenges you are facing?
A: Brian Shore, CEO: Supply chain issues continue to be a significant challenge, impacting program ramp-ups and new program introductions. Workforce shortages and the aerospace industry's layoffs during the pandemic have exacerbated these issues. We manage our supply chain by carrying more inventory and providing longer lead times to suppliers.

Q: What are your expectations for the GE Aerospace jet engine programs?
A: Brian Shore, CEO: We are forecasting $23 million to $26 million in sales for the GE Aerospace jet engine programs for fiscal year 2025. Despite uncertainties, we believe these programs will be highly beneficial for Park Aerospace in the long term.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.