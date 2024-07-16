Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (BOM:519602) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and AI Strategy Adoption

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (BOM:519602) reports a 5.2% YoY revenue increase and a 33% YoY EPS growth, driven by new customer acquisitions and AI integration.

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: INR262 crores, up 5.2% YoY from INR249 crores and up 5.7% QoQ from INR248 crores.
  • Profit Before Taxes: INR23 crores, up from INR19.6 crores YoY but down from INR24 crores QoQ.
  • Profit After Taxes: INR19.9 crores, up 28% YoY from INR15.5 crores but down from INR23.9 crores QoQ.
  • Taxes: INR3 crores for the quarter, up from INR0.99 crores in the previous quarter.
  • EPS: INR2.50, up 33% YoY from INR1.54, unchanged QoQ.
  • New Customers: Added seven new customers this quarter.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 16, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Revenue growth of 5.2% year-over-year and 5.7% quarter-over-quarter.
  • Profit after taxes increased by 28% year-over-year.
  • EPS growth of 33% year-over-year.
  • Addition of seven new customers in the quarter.
  • Adoption of AI First strategy, enhancing digital transformation services.

Negative Points

  • Profit after taxes decreased compared to the previous quarter due to higher taxation.
  • Uncertainty in the US market due to upcoming elections affecting discretionary spending.
  • High collateral requirements for working capital limits leading to pledged shares.
  • Employee costs have increased, impacting margins.
  • Challenges in predicting the exact number of new customer acquisitions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the order book size of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd?
A: The order book size is around 10 months, which translates to approximately INR850 crores. (Niranjan Chintam, Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial Officer)

Q: Can you provide an update on the Karnataka and LIC projects?
A: The Karnataka project is on track, and we expect to raise an invoice soon. The LIC project has already seen the first invoice raised and paid, with the second milestone expected around September. (Niranjan Chintam, Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial Officer)

Q: What is the expected revenue from the LIC and Karnataka projects?
A: The total project size is about INR140 crores over seven years, with 70% expected in the first two years and the remaining 30% over the next five years as part of annual maintenance contracts. (Niranjan Chintam, Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial Officer)

Q: How is the AI First strategy impacting your business?
A: The AI First strategy means integrating AI at the core of our solutions, leading to better quality code and optimized bench strength, which is expected to improve EBITDA margins. (Karanjit Singh, Whole-Time Director; Srinivas Potluri, Non-Independent, Non-Executive Director)

Q: What is the outlook for your US business?
A: We are seeing early signs of recovery with new investments, especially in AI projects. However, the market's future will depend on the upcoming US elections and potential interest rate cuts. (Srinivas Potluri, Non-Independent, Non-Executive Director)

Q: How many new customers were acquired this quarter, and what is the target for the year?
A: We acquired seven new customers this quarter. While we can't predict the exact number for the year, we are focusing on quality and long-term enterprise relationships rather than just the number of customers. (Niranjan Chintam, Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial Officer)

Q: What is the current headcount, and how is it affecting employee costs?
A: The current headcount is a little over 1,700. While the number of employees has come down, we are hiring higher competency employees, which has not significantly reduced costs. (Niranjan Chintam, Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial Officer)

Q: What are the R&D expenditures, and what are the future plans for AI solutions?
A: Last year, R&D expenditure was around USD 2.5 million, and this year it is expected to be a little over USD 3 million. This investment is aimed at developing products that will yield returns over the next three to five years. (Niranjan Chintam, Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial Officer)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.