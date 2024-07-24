Accenture PLC (ACN)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Exploring the Robust Financial Health and Growth Prospects of Accenture PLC

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago

Accenture PLC (ACN, Financial) has recently garnered significant attention from investors and financial analysts, thanks to its strong financial performance. With a current share price of $327.97 and a daily gain of 0.91%, coupled with a three-month change of 4.32%, the company shows promising signs of substantial growth. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, positions Accenture PLC for potential market outperformance in the near future.

1813589615987290112.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, evaluating stocks based on five key aspects of valuation from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield higher returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Accenture PLC boasts a GF Score of 96, reflecting its strong potential for market leadership. The components of the GF Score for Accenture PLC are as follows:

Understanding Accenture PLC's Business

Accenture PLC is a global leader in IT services, offering a broad spectrum of consulting, strategy, and operational services across various sectors. With a market cap of $205.44 billion and annual sales of $64.48 billion, the company's operating margin stands at 14.2%. Accenture's diverse services range from digital transformation to software system integration, catering to industries such as technology, financial services, and health. Employing nearly 500,000 people, Accenture operates in over 200 cities across 51 countries.

1813589661998804992.png

Financial Strength Breakdown

Accenture PLC's financial robustness is evident in its Financial Strength rating. The company's Interest Coverage ratio is an impressive 171.01, significantly above the benchmark set by Benjamin Graham. Additionally, with an Altman Z-Score of 7.19, Accenture demonstrates strong financial stability and a low risk of distress. The Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.07 further solidifies its prudent financial management.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Accenture PLC excels in profitability, as indicated by its Profitability Rank. The company's Gross Margin has consistently improved, reaching 32.34% in 2023. This trend highlights Accenture's efficiency in converting revenue into profit. Furthermore, the company's Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars reflects its stable operational performance, enhancing investor confidence.

Accenture's commitment to growth is evident in its Growth Rank of 10/10. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 13.6% outperforms 60.66% of its industry peers. The consistent increase in EBITDA further underscores its growth capabilities.

1813589709671264256.png

Conclusion

Given Accenture PLC's strong financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.