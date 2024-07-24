Five Below Faces Challenges: CEO Resignation and Lowered Q2 Guidance

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Five Below (FIVE -22%) is experiencing significant pressure after lowering its Q2 guidance and announcing the immediate resignation of its CEO. Several analysts downgraded the stock this morning. The value retailer adjusted its EPS to $0.53-0.56 from $0.57-0.69 and revenue to $820-826 million from $830-850 million.

  • Five Below has been struggling with weakening sales. The company had already guided Q2 revenues below consensus in early June, and now it has lowered guidance again. Our guidance calendar archive shows multiple instances of recent guidance reductions by FIVE.
  • Comparable sales (comps) are also a concern. Comps quarter-to-date are down -5%. FIVE now expects Q2 comps to be -7% to -6%, a slight worsening from prior guidance of a "mid-single digit decrease." Negative comps were driven by a decline in transactions, with consumers focusing more on essential purchases rather than discretionary items.
  • This trend has continued into Q2, with customers prioritizing consumables like candy, food, beverage, and beauty products. While higher-income customers showed positive comps in Q1, lower-income demographics underperformed, offsetting these gains.
  • Margins have been impacted by rising retail theft. FIVE has attempted to mitigate shrink by reducing self-checkout lanes, stationing employees at the front door, and implementing receipt-checking at some stores. However, the downside EPS guidance suggests these efforts may not have been entirely successful in Q2.
  • CEO Joel Anderson has stepped down, likely due to the board's frustration with consecutive poor quarters and guidance. The company is now searching for a permanent replacement.

We have had concerns about FIVE for several quarters. While it does sell some consumable items, the majority of its sales are discretionary, making it vulnerable to inflationary pressures affecting lower-income consumers. Replacing the long-time CEO could bring a fresh perspective, which might be beneficial.

Additionally, we question whether FIVE's aggressive expansion pace will slow down amid these struggles. The company currently operates 1,600+ stores, adding 150 new stores in FY22, 204 in FY23, and planning for 230 in FY24. Reducing new store openings could help conserve cash, especially under new leadership.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.