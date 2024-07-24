What's Driving U.S. Bancorp's Surprising 16% Stock Rally?

U.S. Bancorp (USB, Financial) has recently demonstrated a robust performance in the stock market, with its shares appreciating by 10.93% over the past week and an impressive 15.96% over the last three months. Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of $70.27 billion and a recent stock price of $45.03. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, U.S. Bancorp is modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $51.56, despite a previous GF Value of $55.42 three months ago.

Overview of U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a significant entity in the financial sector, operates as a diversified financial-services provider. It is one of the largest regional banks in the United States, with a substantial presence in approximately 26 states, primarily in the Western and Midwestern regions. The bank offers a comprehensive range of services including retail banking, commercial banking, trust and wealth services, credit cards, mortgages, and other payments capabilities. This broad spectrum of financial services underpins its solid market presence and ongoing growth.

1813593498411233280.png

Assessing Profitability

U.S. Bancorp holds a Profitability Rank of 5/10, indicating average profitability within the banking industry. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.35%, which is higher than 48.61% of 1,512 companies in the industry. Additionally, its Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.75%, surpassing 41.77% of 1,513 companies. Notably, U.S. Bancorp has maintained profitability for the past 10 years, a feat better than 99.93% of 1,525 companies, showcasing its consistent financial strength and operational efficiency.

1813593558997954560.png

Growth Prospects

U.S. Bancorp's Growth Rank is 4/10, reflecting moderate growth potential. Over the past three years, the company has achieved a 5.70% revenue growth rate per share, better than 41.98% of 1,472 companies. Its five-year revenue growth rate per share stands at 5.10%, surpassing 42.47% of 1,401 companies. Looking ahead, U.S. Bancorp is expected to grow its revenue at an estimated rate of 1.94% over the next three to five years. Additionally, its EPS growth rate over the past three years was 12.10%, indicating a strong potential for sustained earnings growth.

1813593628363354112.png

Significant Shareholders

Among the top holders of U.S. Bancorp shares, Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) leads with 22,626,465 shares, representing 1.45% of total shares. Following closely is Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio), holding 14,185,007 shares or 0.91% of the total, and HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 13,016,547 shares, accounting for 0.83%.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its closest competitors, U.S. Bancorp holds its ground with a market cap of $70.27 billion. It is slightly smaller than PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC, Financial) with a market cap of $71.31 billion but larger than Nu Holdings Ltd (NU, Financial) and Truist Financial Corp (TFC, Financial), which have market caps of $63.24 billion and $57.28 billion, respectively. This positioning reflects U.S. Bancorp's significant role and competitive stance within the banking industry.

Conclusion

U.S. Bancorp's recent stock performance underscores its robust financial health and promising market position. With a solid track record of profitability, moderate growth prospects, and strategic shareholder support, U.S. Bancorp is well-positioned for future success. Investors might find U.S. Bancorp an attractive option, especially considering its current undervaluation as per GF Value. As the company continues to navigate the complexities of the financial sector, its stock is likely to garner further interest and potentially offer rewarding investment opportunities.

