Howard Marks Releases Memo: 'The Folly of Certainty'

Guru comments on predicting outcomes in politics and the market

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Summary
  • The investor recommends "eschewing certainty" to avoid getting in trouble.
Article's Main Image

In one of his famous “memos” released on July 17, renowned investor Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) discussed the subject of doubt.

The paper, titled “The Folly of Certainty,” began with Marks commenting on how Jen O'Malley Dillon, the chair of Biden's re-election campaign, “doesn't have any doubt,” he will be successful in snagging a second term come November. However, the focus of the memo is not on whether or not he will drop out. Rather, it is on “how anyone can be without doubt.”

He continued by recapping how there was much certainty that Hillary Clinton would likely win the presidency in 2016 and that if Donald Trump won, the stock market would collapse. As we know, neither of those events came to pass. Marks noted that is the point since we have no way of knowing what will happen and randomness exists. He wrote:

“Sometimes things go as people expected, and they conclude that they knew what was going to happen. And sometimes events diverge from people's expectations, and they say they would have been right if only some unexpected event hadn't transpired. But, in either case, the chance for the unexpected – and thus for forecasting error – was present. In the latter instance, the unexpected materialized, and in the former, it didn't. But that doesn't say anything about the likelihood of the unexpected taking place.”

The guru went on to discuss uncertainty and doubt of outcomes in the framework of both macroeconomics and the markets.

In his conclusion, noted that no amount of intelligence, education, access to information and analysis can produce correct forecasts every time. As such, Marks strongly recommended “eschewing certainty” to avoid any potential trouble.

Read Marks' full memo here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.