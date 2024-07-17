Equifax Inc (EFX) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue and EPS Beat Analyst Estimates, Strong Growth in Workforce Solutions and International Segments

Strong Performance Driven by Workforce Solutions and International Growth

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.430 billion, up 9% year-over-year, above analyst estimates of $1.423 billion.
  • Net Income: $163.9 million, up 19% compared to $138.3 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.31, up 17% from $1.12 in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Workforce Solutions Revenue: $612.9 million, up 5% year-over-year, with a 44.5% operating margin.
  • International Revenue: $339.3 million, up 17% on a reported basis and 28% on a local currency basis.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Maintaining midpoint expectation for revenue of $5.720 billion and adjusted EPS of $7.35.
Article's Main Image

On July 17, 2024, Equifax Inc (EFX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance. Equifax, a leading credit bureau in the United States, reported a revenue of $1.430 billion, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.423 billion. The company's earnings per share (EPS) stood at $1.31, slightly below the estimated $1.33 per share.

1813672925576982528.png

Company Overview

Equifax Inc (EFX, Financial), along with Experian and TransUnion, is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States. The company provides critical credit reports and histories for millions of consumers, aiding lenders in making informed credit decisions. Additionally, Equifax generates over 40% of its revenue from workforce solutions, which includes income verification and employer human resources services. The firm also derives just over 20% of its revenue from international markets.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Equifax Inc (EFX, Financial) reported a 9% increase in revenue for the second quarter of 2024, reaching $1.430 billion. This growth was primarily driven by a 13% increase in non-mortgage local currency revenue. The company's net income attributable to Equifax rose by 19% to $163.9 million, compared to $138.3 million in the same period last year. Diluted EPS increased by 17% to $1.31 per share.

Segment Performance

Workforce Solutions: The segment reported a 5% increase in total revenue, amounting to $612.9 million. Verification Services revenue grew by 9%, while Employer Services revenue declined by 11%. The operating margin for Workforce Solutions improved to 44.5% from 42.0% in the previous year.

USIS: The U.S. Information Solutions (USIS) segment saw a 7% increase in total revenue, reaching $478.3 million. Mortgage Solutions revenue surged by 33%, while Online Information Solutions and Financial Marketing Services revenues grew by 5% and 7%, respectively. However, the operating margin for USIS decreased to 20.6% from 23.1%.

International: The International segment experienced a 17% increase in total revenue, amounting to $339.3 million. Latin America led the growth with a 71% increase in revenue, followed by Europe with a 12% increase. The operating margin for the segment remained steady at 11.9%.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $1.430 billion $1.318 billion
Net Income $163.9 million $138.3 million
Diluted EPS $1.31 $1.12
Adjusted EPS $1.82 $1.72
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 32.0% 32.7%

Analysis and Outlook

Equifax Inc (EFX, Financial) demonstrated strong performance in the second quarter of 2024, driven by significant growth in its Workforce Solutions and International segments. The company's ability to achieve a 9% revenue growth despite challenges in the U.S. mortgage market highlights its resilience and strategic focus on non-mortgage revenue streams.

The firm's continued investment in new products, data, analytics, and AI capabilities is expected to drive future growth. Equifax's full-year 2024 guidance remains optimistic, with a midpoint expectation for revenue of $5.720 billion and adjusted EPS of $7.35.

Overall, Equifax Inc (EFX, Financial) is well-positioned to navigate the evolving market landscape and deliver sustained growth, making it a compelling consideration for value investors.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Equifax Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.