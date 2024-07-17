United Airlines (UAL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Meets Guidance, Revenue Up 5.7% YoY

Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results Overview

18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $15.0 billion, up 5.7% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $1.3 billion, a 23.1% increase from the same quarter last year.
  • Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $3.96, meeting the company's guidance for the quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated $1.9 billion in free cash flow during the quarter.
  • Operating Margin: Pre-tax margin of 11.6%, with adjusted pre-tax margin of 12.1%.
  • Capacity: Increased by 8.3% compared to the second quarter of 2023.
  • Liquidity: Ending available liquidity of $18.2 billion.
On July 17, 2024, United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. United Airlines, a major U.S. network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C., operates a hub-and-spoke system focused on international and long-haul travel.

Performance and Challenges

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL, Financial) reported pre-tax earnings of $1.7 billion, with a pre-tax margin of 11.6%, and adjusted pre-tax earnings of $1.8 billion, with an adjusted pre-tax margin of 12.1%. The company achieved diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.96 and adjusted diluted EPS of $4.14, aligning with the guidance provided at the start of the quarter. Despite excess industry capacity in the domestic market, United expects its pre-tax margin to be among the industry leaders.

Financial Achievements

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL, Financial) reported total operating revenue of $15.0 billion, a 5.7% increase compared to the second quarter of 2023. The company also generated net cash provided by operating activities of $2.9 billion and $1.9 billion of free cash flow in the quarter. Additionally, United voluntarily prepaid the remaining balance of the high-cost MileagePlus term loan, totaling $1.8 billion, which strengthens its balance sheet and reduces interest burden.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Total Operating Revenue $15.0 billion $14.2 billion 5.7%
Net Income $1.3 billion $1.1 billion 23.1%
Diluted EPS $3.96 $3.24 22.2%
Adjusted Diluted EPS $4.14 -- --
Pre-tax Margin 11.6% -- --
Adjusted Pre-tax Margin 12.1% -- --

Operational Highlights

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL, Financial) flew the most customers for a second quarter in company history, carrying 44.4 million passengers. The company also set a record for the most customers carried in a day at 565,000. United operated the largest schedule in its history, with nearly 2,700 daily departures and an international schedule 35% larger than the next largest U.S. carrier by available seat miles.

Customer Experience and Innovations

United achieved the highest rating for a second quarter on the consumer satisfaction rating scale, the Net Promoter Score. The company expanded TSA PreCheck Touchless ID technology across key markets and launched a new seat preference feature that automatically re-seats customers when their preferred seat becomes available. Additionally, United debuted limited-edition Wrexham AFC-themed amenity kits and pajamas in premium cabins on select long-haul international flights.

Analysis

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and strategic management in the face of industry-wide challenges. The company's focus on revenue diversity, cost reduction, and operational efficiency has positioned it well to navigate the current market conditions. The voluntary prepayment of the MileagePlus term loan further strengthens its financial position, reducing future interest expenses.

United's ability to achieve its EPS goals for 2024, despite industry challenges, reflects strong leadership and a commitment to financial targets. The company's strategic initiatives, including the expansion of TSA PreCheck Touchless ID technology and the launch of new customer experience features, highlight its focus on enhancing customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL, Financial)'s 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from United Airlines Holdings Inc for further details.

