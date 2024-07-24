NVE Corp (NVEC) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: EPS of $0.85 Misses, Revenue Declines 23% to $6.78 Million

Revenue Decline Amid Challenging Industry Environment

Summary
  • Total Revenue: $6.78 million, down 23% from $8.83 million in the prior-year quarter.
  • Product Sales: Decreased 24% to $6.62 million.
  • Contract Research and Development Revenue: Increased 28% to $167,385.
  • Net Income: $4.10 million, a 7% decrease from $4.40 million in the prior-year quarter.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.85 per diluted share, down from $0.91 per share in the prior-year quarter.
  • Quarterly Dividend: Declared a cash dividend of $1.00 per share, payable on August 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 17, 2024, NVE Corp (NVEC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. NVE Corp, a leader in the commercialization of spintronics, reported a significant decrease in revenue and net income compared to the prior-year quarter.

Company Overview

NVE Corp develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data. Their product lineup includes digital sensors, medical sensors, rotation sensors, GT sensors, angle sensors, analog sensors, MSOP isolators, and passive-in transceivers. These designs are based on giant magnetoresistance (GMR) and tunneling magnetoresistance (TMR) combined with integrated circuitry.

Performance and Challenges

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, NVE Corp reported a total revenue of $6.78 million, a 23% decrease from $8.83 million in the prior-year quarter. This decline was primarily driven by a 24% decrease in product sales, partially offset by a 28% increase in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the quarter decreased by 7% to $4.10 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to $4.40 million, or $0.91 per share, in the same period last year.

1813673358047473664.png

Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue decline, NVE Corp managed to maintain a solid net income, reflecting the company's ability to navigate a challenging industry environment. The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable on August 30, 2024, to shareholders of record as of July 29, 2024.

“We are pleased to report solid earnings for the quarter despite a challenging industry environment,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.

Key Financial Metrics

The income statement reveals a gross profit of $5.81 million, down from $6.75 million in the prior-year quarter. Total expenses increased slightly to $1.42 million from $1.38 million, driven by higher research and development costs. The balance sheet shows total assets of $66.71 million, with cash and cash equivalents at $6.01 million, down from $10.28 million as of March 31, 2024. The company's total liabilities stood at $1.83 million, while shareholders' equity was $64.88 million.

Quarter Ended June 30 2024 2023
Revenue $6,783,244 $8,831,414
Product sales $6,615,859 $8,700,092
Contract research and development $167,385 $131,322
Net income $4,097,587 $4,403,730
Net income per share diluted $0.85 $0.91
Cash dividends declared per common share $1.00 $1.00

Analysis

NVE Corp's performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 highlights the challenges faced by the semiconductor industry. The decline in product sales indicates potential market saturation or increased competition. However, the increase in contract research and development revenue suggests that the company is diversifying its revenue streams. Maintaining a solid net income and declaring a consistent dividend demonstrates financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Overall, while NVE Corp faces industry challenges, its strategic initiatives and financial management position it well for future growth. Investors should monitor the company's ability to sustain its revenue diversification and manage costs effectively.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NVE Corp for further details.

