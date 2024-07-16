Q1 2025 Ganesh Housing Corp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Ganesh housing Corporation Limited Q1 FY25 earnings conference call hosted by Go India Advisors. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rajat Gupta from Go India Advisors. Thank you. And over to you, Mr. Gupta.



Rajat Gupta - Go India Advisors - Analyst



Yes. Thank you, Michelle. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited earnings call to discuss the Q1 FY25 results. You have on the call with us today, Mr. Rajendra Shah, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Neeraj Kalawatia, our Senior Vice President, Finance, and Mr. B. Ravi, Corporate and Financial Advisors.



We must remind you that the discussion on today's call may include certain forward-looking statements and must be, therefore viewed in conjunction with the risk that the company faces.



I now request Mr. B Ravi to take us through the company's business outlook and financial highlights, subsequent to which we'll open the floor for Q&