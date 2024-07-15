On July 15, 2024, Carla Hendra, Director at Caleres Inc (CAL, Financial), executed a sale of 5,349 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction was carried out at an average price of $33.07 per share, totaling approximately $176,882. The insider now owns 0 shares of the company.

Caleres Inc (CAL, Financial) is a footwear company that operates a portfolio of brands including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, and Dr. Scholl's Shoes among others. The company is involved in the retail and wholesale of footwear globally.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Caleres Inc shows a total of 31 insider sells and 0 insider buys. This recent transaction by Carla Hendra follows the trend observed within the company, where insiders have been selling shares more than buying.

Shares of Caleres Inc were trading at $33.07 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $1.208 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 7.29, which is lower than the industry median of 17.48 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Caleres Inc is $27.29 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation relative to its current trading price.

