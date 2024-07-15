On July 15, 2024, Frederic Mccoy, Executive Vice President of Operations at Jabil Inc (JBL, Financial), sold 1,250 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 112,753 shares of Jabil Inc.

Jabil Inc (JBL, Financial) is a global provider of manufacturing services and solutions. The company offers comprehensive electronics design, production, and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets.

Over the past year, Frederic Mccoy has sold a total of 9,250 shares of Jabil Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 33 insider sells and no insider buys at Jabil Inc.

Shares of Jabil Inc were trading at $116.42 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Jabil Inc stands at 10.46, which is lower than the industry median of 24.13 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Jabil Inc is estimated at $78.49 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.48.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of corporate confidence and potential future stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.