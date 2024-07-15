Half Year 2024 Synectics PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to Synectics PLC interim results investor presentation.



Paul Webb - Synectics PLC - Chief Executive, Executive Director



Thanks, Alex, and welcome, everyone. Thanks for your time this morning to join us as we take you through the interim results at Synectics PLC for this year. Before get into that, for those of you who are less familiar with us, I'd give you a brief overview of the business. We develop and deliver security and surveillance systems, but we're very focused on specific core markets where security is critical or fundamental to operations, often regulated market where our experience, our expertise is highly valued and we can often help our customers ensure compliance with regulations as well.



And we deliver solutions that are often technically and logistically challenging to a high