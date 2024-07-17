Director Deborah Messemer Sells 4,089 Shares of TPG Inc (TPG)

On July 17, 2024, Deborah Messemer, a Director at TPG Inc (TPG, Financial), sold 4,089 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 17,536 shares of TPG Inc.

TPG Inc operates as a global alternative asset management firm. The company manages investment funds in various areas such as private equity, growth venture, real estate, and public equity. TPG aims to generate favorable investment returns for its fund investors while maintaining a commitment to risk management.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $46.55, valuing the transaction at approximately $190,287.95. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where TPG Inc has seen a total of 18 insider sells and no insider buys.

The market cap of TPG Inc is currently $4.73 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are accessible for further details on the stock's current valuation.

Over the past year, Deborah Messemer has sold a total of 10,479 shares of TPG Inc and has not made any purchases. This selling trend is consistent with the overall insider selling activity at the company.

