On July 15, 2024, Steven Chapman, CEO and President of Natera Inc (NTRA, Financial), executed a sale of 5,496 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on July 17, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 207,855 shares of Natera Inc.

Natera Inc specializes in genetic testing and diagnostics with a focus on prenatal, neonatal, and cancer testing solutions. The company aims to provide detailed genetic information that assists in medical decision-making and personal health management.

Over the past year, Steven Chapman has sold a total of 247,762 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the last year, where there have been 92 insider sells and no insider buys at Natera Inc.

Shares of Natera Inc were trading at $111.66 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of $13.561 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Natera Inc is $71.51 per share, which suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.56.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation metrics of Natera Inc as it provides insights into both the actions of key executives and the company's current market valuation.

