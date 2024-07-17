Q2 2024 Borregaard ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Per Sorlie - Borregaard ASA - President, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning and welcome to this second quarter 2024 presentation for Borregaard. My name is Per SÃ¸rlie, I'm the CEO of the company and I'll be joined this morning by our CFO, Per Bjarne Lyngstad. And we will take you through this agenda. We'll talk about the highlights for the quarter, the business segments and the market situation, a couple of other matters that were reported in the quarter and the outlook for the remainder of the year and then Per Bjarne will take over and talk about the financial performance.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that you can submit questions online throughout this presentation and we will come back at the end of the presentation and try to answer as many as possible. Then on to the highlights for the second quarter. EBITDA for the company came in at NOK510 million versus an all-time high of NOK537 million a year ago. We saw an improved product mix and a strong result in BioSolutions. We are pleased to report that this was an all-time high for a single quarter in this particular business