Q2 2024 Assa Abloy AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Bjorn Tibell - Assa Abloy AB - Head of Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone from Stockholm, and welcome to the presentation of Assa Abloy first half year report in 2024. My name is Bjorn Tibell. I'm heading Investor Relations and joining me here in the studio are Assa Abloy's CEO, Nico Delvaux, and our CFO, Erik Pieder. As usual, we will now start this conference with a presentation and summary of the report before we open up for your questions. So over to you, Nico.



Nico Delvaux - Assa Abloy AB - President, Chief Executive Officer, Head of the Global Technologies Division and Asia Pacific Division



Thank you, Bjorn. Also good morning from my side. Q2, a top-line growth of 10%. We have a negative organic sales development of minus 1% due to in the first place, a continued challenging market on the residential side or say global challenging market on the residential side. Good sales growth in EMEIA and Americas from an organic perspective. Stable sales growth in Entrance Systems, but then sales decline in APAC and Global Technologies.



But then again,