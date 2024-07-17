Half Year 2024 Aker ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Fredrik Berge - Aker ASA - Head of Investor Relations Executives



Hi, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Aker's Second Quarter Results 2024. My name is Fredrik Berge and I am Head of Investor Relations. We will start today's presentation with Aker's President and CEO, Oyvind Eriksen , who will take you through the quarterly highlights and recent developments in the portfolio.



Our CFO, Svein Oskar Stoknes will then take you through the quarterly financials in more detail. After the presentation, we will host our prepared Q&A session. And in case you have further questions or feedback, please do not hesitate to get in contact after the presentation. And with that, I'll hand it over to Oyvind Eriksen.



Oyvind Eriksen - Aker ASA - President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you Fredrik and good morning, everyone. The first half of 2024 was marked by high activity across the Aker portfolio, and we continue to progress on the strategy to focus and streamline our portfolio of investments. We also returned value to our shareholders in the form of NOK1