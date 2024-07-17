Jul 17, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

(Operator Instructions)



Good morning. Hello and thank you for joining the call this morning. As you will have seen today, we issued an update on our results and on the Type 31 contract. And yesterday, the Board finished its final review of the results and all the final program estimates. And we wanted to take the opportunity to give you as much early transparency as we could before we get to the full prelims next week.



So we are obviously still in closed period. So we will tell you as much as we can, recognize that we're in closed period and not actually doing the full prelims. So what do I think you should take how do I think we're doing? If you go back to the Capital Markets Day, we talked about the platform