Q2 2024 Kemira Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Mikko Pohjala - Kemira Oyj - Vice President - Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Kemira's Q2 2024 results webcast. I'm Mikko Pohjala from Kemira's IR. And as always, I'm here today with our President and CEO, Antti Salminen; and our CFO, Petri Castren. As you have surely seen with earlier today, published our Q2 results with solid performance. And in the webcast today, Antti will cover the main events of the quarter, after which then Petri will cover the key financials.



And after that, we'll have plenty of time for your questions. So you can submit your question from the webcast tool or then via the teleconference. With this short intro remarks, I'll hand over to Antti.



Antti Salminen - Kemira Oyj - President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board



Good morning, on my behalf as well, and really happy to be reporting on my first full quarter as the CEO of Kemira. What a great company to work for operating in the heart of the sustainability transition of the world, working on the water and the fiber economy.



