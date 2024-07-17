Q2 2024 Tele2 AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Kjell-Morten Johnsen - Tele2 AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to this Tele2 report call for the second quarter of '24. With me here in CSI, I have the usual suspects, Charlotte Hansson, our Group CFO; Hendrik de Groot, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Stefan Trampus, who runs B2B. So let's then turn to slide 2 for the highlights.



I would say I'm pleased that our good performance in the beginning of the year has continued in the second quarter. We grew end-user service revenue by 4% in the quarter, marking 13 consecutive quarters of organic top-line growth. And underlying EBITDAaL grew by 3%, supported by earlier price adjustments in Sweden B2C. We also continued to deliver a solid cash flow that kept our financial leverage below our target range at 2.44 times.



Our strategy execution reached an important milestone in the quarter as we finally migrated Comviq into our modern mass market IT environment. By that, we have transformed our previously fragmented environment to into only two IT stacks in Sweden and are moving full speed