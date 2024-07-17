Jul 17, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Christian Fredrixon - Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB(publ)-Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone. Welcome and greetings from a very some empty Stockholm today and we're talking to you live. And my name is Christian Fredrixon, and I'm joined here as always, by the company's long-term CFO, Pia-Lena.



So let's move into a summary of the period. The rental income up 3% and net operating income up about 9%. But that includes the one-off insurance payouts for above property in Finland of about EUR1.8 million. And without this one-off income points, then we have a stable increase in net operating income of about 2% of the profit for the period by EUR2.2 million and the property values increased by about EUR4.4 million in the quarter through acquisitions and through FX rate movements.



But in that figure, we have an unrealized change in value of about minus EUR8.3 million, which is [0.5] minus. And then moving on to this, the favorite slide, Cibus and with our slogan. And we love a slogan because it says exactly what we do and we create value for our