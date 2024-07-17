Q2 2024 Okea ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Svein Liknes - Okea ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning. My name is Svein Liknes. I'm the CEO of OKEA, and welcome to the presentation of the second-quarter results for OKEA.



As usual, I also have Birte Norheim, our CFO, with me. So I will take you through an operational status first, and then she will take you through the financial section. I will get back for a quick summary before we jump into the Q&A session thereafter.



There is a link and also some numbers on our homepage that you can use to post questions. So I hope that as many as possible of you can actually join us for the Q&A session thereafter.



The high level for the second quarter of 2024 for OKEA is that we've had solid operational performance on our assets, both our operated assets and also partner-operated assets. I will go through in more detail a bit later on each asset.



So this has resulted in production of 38,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day. And this is, as you can see, also in the high range of what we have guided. So we have decided to narrow the guided range from 35,000 to 40