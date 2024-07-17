Q2 2024 Qliro AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Christoffer Rutgersson - Qliro AB - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you. Welcome to today's Q2 presentation for Qliro. With me today I have our CFO, Robert Stambro, and I'm Christoffer Rutgersson, CEO of the company. So the agenda for today, I will walk through business and strategy update and we'll hand over to Robert for our financial update. Then, we'll talk shortly about the outlook, and then open up for questions.



So we're starting off with our business and strategy update. So first of all, we are doubling down on our payments transformation to deliver a world-leading experience for merchants and their customer journey. This is our mission. And to do this really well, we will focus more and are divesting the assets in our digital banking services segment.



And third, we are building an accelerated growth momentum in payments. We are launching a