Jul 17, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning and welcome to Johnson & Johnson's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Johnson & Johnson. Please go ahead.
Jessica Moore - Johnson & Johnson - Vice President - Investor Relations
Hello, everyone. This is Jessica Moore, Vice President of Investor Relations for Johnson & Johnson. Welcome to our company's review of the second quarter business results and our full year financial outlook for 2024.
A few logistics before we get into the details. As a reminder, you can find additional materials, including today's presentation and associated schedules on the Investor Relations section of the Johnson & Johnson website at investor.jnj.com.
Please note that this presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the company's future operating and financial performance, market position, and business strategy. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward
Q2 2024 Johnson & Johnson Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 17, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...