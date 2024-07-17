Q2 2024 Elevance Health Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Stephen Tanal - Elevance Health Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to Elevance Health second quarter 2024 earnings call. This is Steve Tanal, Vice President of Investor Relations. And with us this morning on the earnings call are Gail Boudreaux, President and CEO; Mark Kaye, our CFO; Pete Haytaian, President of President of Carelon; Morgan Kendrick, President of our Commercial Health Benefits business; and Felicia Norwood, President of our government health benefits business.



Gail will begin the call with a brief discussion of the quarter and recent progress against our strategic initiatives. Mark will then discuss our financial results and outlook in greater detail.