Jul 17, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the ASML 2024 second quarter financial results conference call on July 17, 2024. (Operator Instructions) please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Skip Miller. Please go ahead.
Skip Miller - ASML Holding NV - Head - Investor Relations Worldwide
Thank you, operator. Welcome everyone, this is Skip Miller, Vice President of Investor Relations at ASML. Joining me today on the call, our ASML CEO, Christophe Fouquet; and our CFO, Roger Dassen. The subject of today's call is ASML's 2024 second quarter results. The length of this call will be 60 minutes and questions will be taken in the order they are received. This call will also be broadcast live over the Internet at asml.com. A transcript of management's opening remarks and a replay of the call will be available on our website shortly following the conclusion of this call.
Before we begin, I'd like to caution listeners that comments made by management during this conference call
Q2 2024 ASML Holding NV Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 17, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...