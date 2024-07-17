Q2 2024 Nemak SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Nemak's second-quarter 2024 earnings webcast. Armando Tamez, Nemak's CEO; Alberto Sada, CFO; and Denise Reyes, Investor Relations Officer, are here this morning to discuss the company's business performance and answer any questions that you may have. As a reminder, today's event is being recorded and will be available on the company's Investor Relations website.



I will now turn the call over to Denise Reyes.



Denise Reyes - Nemak SAB de CV - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good morning and welcome, everyone. We greatly appreciate your participation. Armando Tamez, our CEO, will lead off today's call by providing an overview of business and financial highlights from the quarter. Alberto Sada, our CFO, will then discuss our financial results in more detail. Afterwards, we will open for a Q&A session, which participants may access via dial-in or webcast.



Before we get started, let me remind you that information discussed on today's call may include forward-looking statements regarding the company