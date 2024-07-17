Q2 2024 Crown Castle Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Crown Castle second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Kris Hinson, Vice President of Corporate Finance and Treasurer. Please go ahead.



Kris Hinson - Crown Castle Inc - Vice President, Corporate Finance & Treasurer



Thank you, Betsy, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today as we discuss our second quarter 2024 results. With me on the call this afternoon are Steven Moskowitz, Crown Castle's Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle's Chief Financial Officer.



To aid the discussion, we have posted supplemental materials on the Investors section of our website at crowncastle.com that will be referenced throughout the call.



This conference call will contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and actual results may vary materially from those expected. Information about potential factors which could affect