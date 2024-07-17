Kemira Oyj (KOYJF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Volume Growth and Margin Improvement Amidst Market Challenges

Kemira Oyj (KOYJF) reports solid Q2 2024 performance with notable growth in pulp and paper volumes and strategic investments despite sales price declines and seasonal weaknesses.

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Increased, adjusted for oil and gas divestments.
  • Volume Growth: 7% year-on-year for the whole group; 10% in pulp and paper; mid-single digits in I&W.
  • Sales Price Decline: 6% overall; 4% excluding caustic impact.
  • EBITDA Improvement: EUR7 million year-on-year, or 5%.
  • Organic Growth in I&W: 3% with margin holding over 22%.
  • Return on Capital Employed (ROCE): Continued at 35% for I&W.
  • Leverage: 0.6 turns.
  • Operative ROCE: Well over 20%.
  • Net Finance Costs: EUR6.6 million versus EUR12 million a year ago.
  • Operative Cash Flow: More than EUR200 million during the first half of the year.
  • CapEx: Expected to be approximately at last year's level or slightly above.
  • Outlook: Revenue expected between EUR2.8 billion and EUR3.2 billion; operative EBITDA between EUR540 million and EUR640 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 17, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Kemira Oyj (KOYJF, Financial) reported solid performance in Q2 2024 with steady volume growth and margin improvement.
  • The company saw a significant recovery in the pulp and paper segment, with a 10% year-on-year volume increase.
  • Customer satisfaction and employee engagement scores reached all-time highs, indicating strong internal and external support.
  • Kemira Oyj (KOYJF) made strategic investments in growth areas, including expanding coagulant capacity in Spain and entering the micropollutants removal market.
  • The company maintained strong cash flows and defended its margins well despite a decline in raw material costs.

Negative Points

  • The pulp and paper segment experienced seasonal weakness due to maintenance shutdowns, impacting Q2 results.
  • Sales prices declined by 6% year-on-year, influenced by lower caustic and electricity prices.
  • The closure of the Argentina legal entity resulted in a negative impact of approximately EUR7 million on EPS.
  • Despite the positive outlook, there is uncertainty about the continuation of market recovery in the pulp and paper segment.
  • The company faces ongoing challenges in maintaining revenue growth amidst fluctuating raw material costs and market conditions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you quantify the effect from the annual maintenance breaks in the pulp and paper segment?
A: We don't give a specific quantification, but the impact is in the single millions range. The maintenance breaks are more consolidated now, and electricity pricing in the Nordics has introduced new seasonality.

Q: Why did you upgrade your guidance a month ago instead of waiting until today?
A: We are required to update guidance when our forecasts exceed previous guidance. Additionally, some analysts misunderstood the underlying profitability rhythm, so it was necessary to clarify.

Q: Is the 10% volume growth in the pulp and paper segment due to underlying demand or restocking?
A: The growth is mostly due to market recovery, with some restocking. We are optimistic about continued recovery, but time will tell.

Q: What should we expect for sales prices going forward?
A: It's more important to focus on margin development rather than price levels. We aim to maintain margins regardless of raw material price fluctuations.

Q: Are you focusing on bolt-on acquisitions for growth?
A: Yes, we prioritize small to mid-sized bolt-on acquisitions for easier management and lower risks, but we are also open to more sizable targets.

Q: What gives you confidence for higher revenue growth in late 2024 and early 2025?
A: Adjusted for the oil and gas divestments, our underlying business is growing in both volumes and profits. We are also exploring opportunities for faster growth.

Q: What kind of M&A targets are you looking for?
A: We focus on synergistic businesses in the water area or those that expand our technological capabilities. We are looking for both small and sizable targets that align with our strategic growth priorities.

Q: Can you provide more details on the activated carbon market for water treatment?
A: The activated carbon market for water treatment is growing at 7-8% annually, significantly higher than our traditional markets. This is a key growth area for us.

Q: How do you handle seasonality in the pulp and paper segment?
A: The seasonality is influenced by electricity pricing and maintenance shutdowns. Q2 is typically heavier in maintenance, but Q3 should not be exceptional in this regard.

Q: What was the impact of closing the legal entity in Argentina on EBITDA?
A: The impact was EUR2.5 million on operating costs and about EUR4 million below the line, spread between finance and tax items.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.