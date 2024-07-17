Alcoa Corp (AA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Growth and Improved Net Income

Alcoa Corp (AA) reports a significant turnaround with increased revenue and net income in Q2 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $2.9 billion, up sequentially due to higher alumina and aluminum prices.
  • Alumina Segment Revenue: Third-party revenue increased 5% due to higher average realized third-party price, partially offset by lower shipments.
  • Aluminum Segment Revenue: Third-party revenue increased 16% on higher average realized third-party price and increased shipments.
  • Net Income: $20 million, compared to a loss of $252 million in the prior quarter.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Improved by $1.52 to $0.11 per share.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $30 million or $0.16 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased by $193 million to $325 million.
  • Capital Expenditures: $38 million investment in bauxite transportation vessels in Brazil.
  • Free Cash Flow: Positive $101 million, improving sequentially by $370 million.
  • Cash Balance: Maintained at $1.4 billion.
  • Return on Equity: Negative 5.8% year to date.
  • Days Working Capital: Decreased by 6 days to 41 days sequentially.
  • Dividend: $18 million added to stockholder capital return.
  • Interest Expense: Expected to increase to approximately $160 million related to Alumina Limited debt.
  • Operational Tax Expense: Expected to approximate $60 million to $70 million for the third quarter.
  • Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest: Expected to approximate $20 million until acquisition closing.
Release Date: July 17, 2024

Positive Points

  • Alcoa Corp (AA, Financial) is nearing completion of the Alumina Limited acquisition, expected to close on August 1, which is anticipated to bring significant benefits.
  • Safety programs are showing positive results, with improvements in both leading and lagging indicators.
  • Revenue increased to $2.9 billion due to higher alumina and aluminum prices, with net income improving to $20 million from a prior quarter loss.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by $193 million to $325 million, driven by higher average realized prices for alumina and aluminum.
  • Operational stability is evident with production records at Canadian smelters and Mosjoen, and improving stability at the Alumar smelter.

Negative Points

  • Higher alumina costs are expected to negatively impact the aluminum segment by $60 million in the third quarter.
  • San Ciprián operations face challenges with competitive energy solutions and potential sale processes, with no immediate resolution in sight.
  • Corporate costs increased due to labor-related expenses, and further increases are expected in the third quarter.
  • Interest expense is projected to rise due to debt assumed from the Alumina Limited acquisition.
  • Working capital changes and capital expenditures were significant uses of cash in the first half of 2024, impacting free cash flow.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the expected pace of synergies following the Alumina Limited acquisition?
A: Molly Beerman, CFO: Overhead savings of $12 million will start immediately. Capital allocation framework improvements will take time, with debt being moved over a period of time to jurisdictions with tax advantages.

Q: Why did Alcoa decide not to participate in the funding of the ELYSIS first industrial plant?
A: William Oplinger, CEO: The current construct allows for a balanced partnership. Alcoa will build anodes and cathodes and has the option to take 40% of the offtake, giving access to the lowest carbon metal in the world.

Q: Can you provide more color on the unfavorable impact from bauxite grade in Australia?
A: Molly Beerman, CFO: We are seeing additional maintenance costs due to lower bauxite quality. Higher caustic, energy, and bauxite usage are contributing factors.

Q: How does the current aluminum market environment compare to past environments with capacity issues?
A: William Oplinger, CEO: The aluminum industry is in a unique situation with a global deficit. The market will only balance if supply issues are resolved or smelters curtail production.

Q: Are there smelters that can't operate due to alumina shortages?
A: William Oplinger, CEO: Inventory levels are tight, but no smelters have been unable to operate yet. The areas of exposure are India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Q: What are the potential exit costs for San Ciprián if the smelter and refinery were off the books?
A: William Oplinger, CEO: The losses in 2023 were approximately $150 million in EBITDA. We are working on making the plant competitive and pursuing a potential sale.

Q: What are the options for deleveraging following the Alumina Limited acquisition?
A: Molly Beerman, CFO: We are looking at placing debt in Australia and other options to delever. We will evaluate based on cash flows over the next quarter or two.

Q: Is the fate of the San Ciprián smelter and refinery tied together?
A: William Oplinger, CEO: It is difficult to sell them separately due to their interconnected operations. We are exploring all options, including potential curtailment.

Q: What is the expected annual cost saving from the vessel purchase in Brazil?
A: Molly Beerman, CFO: The savings are just over $30 million per year. This strategic investment addresses high cost structures in Brazil.

Q: Can you clarify the $60 million unfavorable impact of higher alumina costs in the aluminum segment?
A: Molly Beerman, CFO: The $60 million is not within usual sensitivities and is due to higher alumina prices. It is purely a price sensitivity impact.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.