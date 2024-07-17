Release Date: July 17, 2024

Positive Points

Alcoa Corp (AA, Financial) is nearing completion of the Alumina Limited acquisition, expected to close on August 1, which is anticipated to bring significant benefits.

Safety programs are showing positive results, with improvements in both leading and lagging indicators.

Revenue increased to $2.9 billion due to higher alumina and aluminum prices, with net income improving to $20 million from a prior quarter loss.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $193 million to $325 million, driven by higher average realized prices for alumina and aluminum.

Operational stability is evident with production records at Canadian smelters and Mosjoen, and improving stability at the Alumar smelter.

Negative Points

Higher alumina costs are expected to negatively impact the aluminum segment by $60 million in the third quarter.

San Ciprián operations face challenges with competitive energy solutions and potential sale processes, with no immediate resolution in sight.

Corporate costs increased due to labor-related expenses, and further increases are expected in the third quarter.

Interest expense is projected to rise due to debt assumed from the Alumina Limited acquisition.

Working capital changes and capital expenditures were significant uses of cash in the first half of 2024, impacting free cash flow.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the expected pace of synergies following the Alumina Limited acquisition?

A: Molly Beerman, CFO: Overhead savings of $12 million will start immediately. Capital allocation framework improvements will take time, with debt being moved over a period of time to jurisdictions with tax advantages.

Q: Why did Alcoa decide not to participate in the funding of the ELYSIS first industrial plant?

A: William Oplinger, CEO: The current construct allows for a balanced partnership. Alcoa will build anodes and cathodes and has the option to take 40% of the offtake, giving access to the lowest carbon metal in the world.

Q: Can you provide more color on the unfavorable impact from bauxite grade in Australia?

A: Molly Beerman, CFO: We are seeing additional maintenance costs due to lower bauxite quality. Higher caustic, energy, and bauxite usage are contributing factors.

Q: How does the current aluminum market environment compare to past environments with capacity issues?

A: William Oplinger, CEO: The aluminum industry is in a unique situation with a global deficit. The market will only balance if supply issues are resolved or smelters curtail production.

Q: Are there smelters that can't operate due to alumina shortages?

A: William Oplinger, CEO: Inventory levels are tight, but no smelters have been unable to operate yet. The areas of exposure are India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Q: What are the potential exit costs for San Ciprián if the smelter and refinery were off the books?

A: William Oplinger, CEO: The losses in 2023 were approximately $150 million in EBITDA. We are working on making the plant competitive and pursuing a potential sale.

Q: What are the options for deleveraging following the Alumina Limited acquisition?

A: Molly Beerman, CFO: We are looking at placing debt in Australia and other options to delever. We will evaluate based on cash flows over the next quarter or two.

Q: Is the fate of the San Ciprián smelter and refinery tied together?

A: William Oplinger, CEO: It is difficult to sell them separately due to their interconnected operations. We are exploring all options, including potential curtailment.

Q: What is the expected annual cost saving from the vessel purchase in Brazil?

A: Molly Beerman, CFO: The savings are just over $30 million per year. This strategic investment addresses high cost structures in Brazil.

Q: Can you clarify the $60 million unfavorable impact of higher alumina costs in the aluminum segment?

A: Molly Beerman, CFO: The $60 million is not within usual sensitivities and is due to higher alumina prices. It is purely a price sensitivity impact.

