Release Date: July 17, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Crown Castle Inc (CCI, Financial) delivered solid operating and financial performance across all three business segments, reiterating their full-year 2024 outlook.

The company anticipates organic revenue growth of 4.5% in the tower business for 2024, driven by holistic master license agreements and increasing wireless data demand.

Operational changes in the fiber and small cell segments are expected to generate more profitable growth and greater operating efficiencies.

Crown Castle Inc (CCI) expects to achieve approximately $100 million in annualized run rate cost savings and reduce capital expenditures by about $300 million for the year.

The company has a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity, including $5.5 billion of availability under their revolving credit facility and only $2 billion of debt maturities through 2025.

Negative Points

The company faced a $106 million reduction in site rental revenues due to Sprint cancellations and a combined $105 million reduction in straight-line revenues and prepaid rent amortization.

Service margin contribution decreased by $22 million due to lower tower activity and the decision to exit the construction and installation business.

Crown Castle Inc (CCI) incurred $20 million in advisory fees primarily related to a recent proxy contest.

The strategic review of the fiber business is ongoing, creating uncertainty about the future direction and potential outcomes.

The company is experiencing a mid-cycle trough in the tower business, with most activity being amendment-related rather than new co-locations, which may impact growth rates.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more color on the new run rate of CapEx given the mid-year review?

A: The run rate of CapEx will be lower due to a focus on lower capital intensity projects. While we expect to save $300 million this year, the exact future run rate will depend on market activity and will be detailed in the 2025 guidance. (Daniel Schlanger, CFO)

Q: What are your leverage targets over the next few years, and how do you view M&A in this context?

A: Our goal is to reach five times leverage. We believe we can achieve this organically by growing EBITDA and reducing capital expenditures. M&A is not a priority unless it is highly strategic and cost-effective. (Daniel Schlanger, CFO; Steven Moskowitz, CEO)

Q: Can you update us on carrier activity and any early signals for 2025?

A: Current carrier activity is steady, primarily focused on mid-band 5G rollouts. We have stable revenue from MLAs and see no significant shifts in demand. We are optimistic about future growth opportunities. (Steven Moskowitz, CEO)

Q: What are the new return thresholds for small cell investments?

A: Historically, we targeted 6-7% on the anchor build. We are now targeting higher returns to accommodate the increased cost of capital, but specific numbers are not yet available. (Daniel Schlanger, CFO)

Q: Why did you change the timing of your guidance to the fourth quarter?

A: Aligning our guidance timing with peers allows us to incorporate more recent data and reduces the outsized impact of being the first to provide guidance. It also aligns better with our internal budgeting process. (Daniel Schlanger, CFO; Steven Moskowitz, CEO)

Q: How do you view the strategic review of your fiber and small cell businesses?

A: We are open to any alternative that maximizes shareholder value, whether that means selling the businesses together or separately. The decision will depend on the valuations offered by potential buyers. (Daniel Schlanger, CFO)

Q: Can you provide more details on the changes to your sales tactics for fiber solutions?

A: We are shifting focus from retail clients to larger, more financially stable customers in telecom, financials, and GEM sectors. This includes new sales incentives and automated systems to identify opportunities near our existing fiber footprint. (Steven Moskowitz, CEO)

Q: What is the outlook for tower business growth?

A: We expect tower business growth to be around 5%, driven by MLAs and additional growth opportunities. While most current activity is amendment-related, we see potential for increased demand as carriers continue their 5G expansions. (Steven Moskowitz, CEO)

Q: How should we interpret the operational changes in fiber and small cell businesses amid the ongoing strategic review?

A: The operational changes are aimed at improving profitability and efficiency, which in turn enhances shareholder value. These changes are separate from the strategic review process. (Steven Moskowitz, CEO)

Q: Can you provide more color on the pacing of small cell deployments and the impact of the $300 million CapEx reduction?

A: The majority of the $300 million CapEx reduction is in small cells. We expect some deferred nodes to be built in 2025, supporting our goal of double-digit growth in the small cell business over the next several years. (Daniel Schlanger, CFO)

