Textron Inc (TXT) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats, Revenue Rises to $3.53 Billion

Textron Inc (TXT) Posts Strong Q2 2024 Results with Higher Revenue and Cash Flow

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • EPS: Reported GAAP EPS of $1.35, up from $1.30 in the same quarter last year.
  • Revenue: Total revenues reached $3.53 billion, up from $3.42 billion in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash from operating activities was $383 million, an increase from $314 million in the previous year.
  • Shareholder Returns: Returned $358 million to shareholders through share repurchases in the second quarter.
  • Segment Performance: Textron Aviation revenues increased to $1.5 billion, up $113 million year-over-year, while Bell revenues rose to $794 million, up $93 million.
  • Backlog: Textron Aviation backlog stood at $7.5 billion, and Bell backlog was $4.2 billion at the end of the second quarter.
Article's Main Image

On July 18, 2024, Textron Inc (TXT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Textron is a conglomerate that designs, manufactures, and services a range of specialty aircraft including small jets, propeller-driven airplanes, helicopters, and tilt-rotor aircraft. The firm's aviation segment manufactures and services Cessna and Beechcraft planes. Bell is a helicopter and tilt-rotor manufacturer and servicer for both commercial and military customers. Textron Systems produces uncrewed aircraft and armored vehicles for the military market as well as aircraft simulators and training for the commercial and military markets. Textron Industrial contains the Kautex business that manufactures plastic fuel tanks for conventional and hybrid motor vehicles and other subsidiaries that produce specialized vehicles such as golf carts, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Performance and Challenges

Textron Inc (TXT, Financial) reported second quarter 2024 income from continuing operations of $1.35 per share, compared to $1.30 per share in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted income from continuing operations was $1.54 per share, up from $1.46 per share in the prior year. The company noted higher revenue, earnings per share, and cash flow during the quarter.

Despite the positive results, Textron faced challenges such as a decrease in the number of jets delivered by Textron Aviation and lower volume in the Industrial segment. These challenges could potentially impact future performance if not addressed.

Financial Achievements

Textron Inc (TXT, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones in Q2 2024. The company reported net cash from operating activities of $383 million, up from $314 million in the same period last year. Additionally, Textron returned $358 million to shareholders through share repurchases in the second quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to $675 million.

These achievements are crucial for Textron, as they reflect the company's ability to generate cash flow and return value to shareholders, which is particularly important in the Aerospace & Defense industry.

Segment Performance

Segment Revenue (Q2 2024) Revenue (Q2 2023) Segment Profit (Q2 2024) Segment Profit (Q2 2023)
Textron Aviation $1.5 billion $1.362 billion $195 million $171 million
Bell $794 million $701 million $82 million $65 million
Textron Systems $323 million $306 million $35 million $37 million
Industrial $914 million $1.026 billion $42 million $79 million
Textron eAviation $9 million $11 million $(18) million $(12) million

Income Statement Highlights

Textron Inc (TXT, Financial) reported total revenues of $3.527 billion for Q2 2024, up from $3.424 billion in Q2 2023. The company's net income for the quarter was $259 million, compared to $263 million in the same period last year. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations was $1.35, compared to $1.30 in Q2 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 29, 2024, Textron Inc (TXT, Financial) reported total assets of $16.427 billion, with cash and equivalents amounting to $1.345 billion. The company's total liabilities stood at $9.575 billion, and total shareholders' equity was $6.852 billion.

Net cash from operating activities for the manufacturing group was $383 million in Q2 2024, compared to $314 million in Q2 2023. Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions was $320 million, up from $242 million in the prior year.

Commentary

In the quarter, our team delivered higher revenue, earnings per share, and cash flow," said Textron Chairman and CEO Scott C. Donnelly. "At Aviation and Bell, we continued to execute on key programs, including the Citation Ascend and FLRAA."

Analysis

Textron Inc (TXT, Financial) demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, with higher revenue, earnings per share, and cash flow compared to the previous year. The company's ability to return significant value to shareholders through share repurchases is a positive indicator for investors. However, challenges such as lower jet deliveries and decreased volume in the Industrial segment need to be addressed to sustain long-term growth.

Overall, Textron Inc (TXT, Financial) remains a key player in the Aerospace & Defense industry, with a diversified portfolio and strong financial metrics that appeal to value investors.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Textron Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.