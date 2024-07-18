BankUnited Inc (BKU) Q2 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates at $0.72, Revenue Misses at $226 Million

Strong Performance in Key Metrics Despite Industry Challenges

Summary
  • Net Income: $53.7 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to $48.0 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the previous quarter.
  • Revenue: $226.0 million, below the analyst estimate of $243.64 million.
  • Net Interest Margin: Expanded by 0.15% to 2.72% for the quarter, up from 2.57% in the previous quarter.
  • Deposit Growth: Non-interest bearing demand deposits grew by $826 million, representing 29% of total deposits, up from 27% in the previous quarter.
  • Loan Growth: Total loans increased by $402 million, with core C&I and CRE portfolios growing by $589 million.
  • Asset Quality: Non-performing assets increased to $176.0 million, up from $118.9 million in the previous quarter, but remain below pre-pandemic levels.
  • Capital Position: CET1 ratio at 11.6% and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 7.4%.
Article's Main Image

On July 18, 2024, BankUnited Inc (BKU, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. BankUnited Inc is a bank holding company with one wholly owned subsidiary, BankUnited. The bank provides a full range of banking services through banking centers located primarily throughout Florida, as well as New York City. The company is a commercially focused regional bank focusing on small and middle-market businesses, but also provides certain commercial lending and deposit products on a national platform.

Quarterly Performance Overview

BankUnited Inc (BKU, Financial) reported net income of $53.7 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.65 per share. This represents an increase from the previous quarter's net income of $48.0 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, but a decrease from $58.0 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. The company also reported revenue of $226.0 million, below the estimated $243.64 million.

1813891739447095296.png

Key Financial Achievements

BankUnited Inc (BKU, Financial) achieved several notable financial milestones this quarter:

  • The net interest margin expanded by 0.15% to 2.72% from 2.57% in the previous quarter.
  • The average cost of total deposits declined by 0.09% to 3.09%.
  • Non-interest bearing deposits grew by over $800 million.
  • Total loans increased by $402 million, with core commercial and industrial (C&I) and commercial real estate (CRE) portfolios growing by $589 million.

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income for the quarter was $226.0 million, up from $214.9 million in the previous quarter. This increase was driven by higher interest income and a decrease in interest expense. The tax-equivalent yield on loans rose to 5.85%, reflecting the origination of new loans at higher rates and paydowns of lower rate loans.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

BankUnited Inc (BKU, Financial) reported a decline in wholesale funding, with FHLB advances and brokered deposits down by $1.2 billion. The loan-to-deposit ratio decreased to 88.7% from 89.6% in the previous quarter. The company's liquidity remains strong, with total same-day available liquidity at $14.9 billion.

Asset Quality and Credit Trends

The annualized net charge-off ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was 0.12%. The non-performing assets (NPA) ratio increased to 0.50% from 0.34% in the previous quarter but remains below pre-pandemic levels. The allowance for credit losses (ACL) to total loans ratio increased to 0.92%, indicating a robust credit risk management framework.

Capital Position

BankUnited Inc (BKU, Financial) maintained a strong capital position with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.6% at the consolidated level. The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 7.4%, reflecting the company's solid financial foundation.

Commentary and Outlook

This was an outstanding quarter. Margin expanded, the cost of deposits declined, non-interest bearing deposits grew by over $800 million and we saw good growth in the core commercial loan portfolio segments," said Rajinder Singh, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

BankUnited Inc (BKU, Financial) continues to execute on its strategic priorities, demonstrating resilience and adaptability in a challenging economic environment. The company's strong performance in key financial metrics underscores its commitment to delivering value to shareholders and maintaining a robust financial position.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from BankUnited Inc for further details.

