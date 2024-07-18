Abbott Laboratories Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates, Revenue Slightly Misses, Full-Year Guidance Raised

Strong Performance in Medical Devices and Raised Full-Year Guidance

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $10.377 billion, slightly above the estimated $10.370 billion, reflecting a 4.0% year-over-year growth.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.74 for Q2 2024.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Raised full-year 2024 GAAP EPS guidance to $3.30-$3.40, with adjusted EPS projected at $4.61-$4.71.
  • Organic Sales Growth: 9.3% excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, driven by double-digit growth in Medical Devices.
  • Medical Devices Sales: Increased by 10.2% on a reported basis and 12.1% on an organic basis, led by strong performance in Diabetes Care and Electrophysiology.
  • New Product Approvals: Received FDA approval for the Esprit™ BTK system and clearance for two new continuous glucose monitoring systems, Lingo™ and Libre Rio™.
  • Dividend: Declared 402nd consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share, payable on August 15, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 18, 2024, Abbott Laboratories (ABT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Abbott, a global healthcare leader, manufactures and markets cardiovascular and diabetes devices, nutritional products, diagnostic equipment, and branded generic drugs. The company derives approximately 60% of its sales outside the United States.

Performance Overview

Abbott Laboratories reported second-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.74 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.14, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.11. However, the reported revenue of $10.377 billion slightly missed the estimated $10.380 billion. The company raised its full-year 2024 EPS guidance range, projecting GAAP diluted EPS of $3.30 to $3.40 and adjusted diluted EPS of $4.61 to $4.71.

1813904338964344832.png

Key Financial Achievements

Abbott's second-quarter sales growth was driven by a strong performance in its Medical Devices segment, which saw a 10.2% increase in reported sales and a 12.1% increase on an organic basis. The company also reported double-digit growth in Diabetes Care, Electrophysiology, and Structural Heart.

We achieved another quarter of strong growth in our underlying base business," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We have a lot of positive momentum heading into the second half of the year and are raising our full-year guidance."

Income Statement Highlights

Segment Q2 2024 Sales ($ in millions) % Change vs. Q2 2023
Total Company 10,377 4.0%
Nutrition 2,150 3.5%
Diagnostics 2,195 -5.3%
Established Pharmaceuticals 1,294 0.6%
Medical Devices 4,734 10.2%

Analysis of Performance

Abbott's performance in the second quarter highlights the company's resilience and ability to drive growth in its core business segments. The Medical Devices segment, in particular, showed robust growth, supported by new product approvals and strong market adoption. The company's ability to exceed EPS estimates while slightly missing revenue projections indicates effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Despite challenges in the Diagnostics segment, primarily due to a decline in COVID-19 testing-related sales, Abbott's diversified portfolio and strong performance in other segments have helped mitigate the impact. The company's raised full-year guidance reflects confidence in its growth trajectory and strategic initiatives.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Abbott Laboratories for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.