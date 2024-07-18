ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.24 Misses Estimates, Revenue Falls Short at $4.5 Billion

Challenging Environment in North America and Europe Affects Performance

48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $4.5 billion, fell short of estimates of $4.52 billion, representing a 7% decrease year-over-year.
  • Net Earnings: $60.1 million, a decrease from $65.2 million in the prior year period.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.24 per diluted share, compared to $1.29 per diluted share in the prior year period.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 17.4%, with staffing margins remaining solid despite a slight decline in permanent recruitment levels.
  • SG&A Expenses: Reduced by 9% as reported, reflecting ongoing cost management efforts.
  • Stock Repurchase: $27 million of common stock repurchased during the quarter.
On July 18, 2024, ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported revenues of $4.5 billion, a 7% decrease from the prior year period, and net earnings of $1.24 per diluted share, slightly below the analyst estimate of $1.25 per share.

Company Overview

ManpowerGroup Inc. is engaged in providing workforce solutions and services. The company offers a range of services including Recruitment and Assessment, Upskilling, Reskilling, Training and Development, Career Management, Outsourcing, and Workforce Consulting. The company's primary revenue segments are Staffing and Interim, Outcome-Based Solutions and Consulting, Permanent Recruitment, and Others, with the Staffing and Interim segment generating the most revenue. Geographically, the Southern European region contributes the most to the company's revenue.

Performance and Challenges

ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN, Financial) faced a challenging environment in North America and Europe during the second quarter, while experiencing solid demand in Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region. The company reported a gross profit margin of 17.4%, with staffing margins remaining solid but permanent recruitment levels slightly declining from the previous quarter. The company also reduced its SG&A expenses by 9% as reported.

Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO, said, “Employers in North America and Europe continue to remain cautious. Permanent recruitment activity softened slightly further from the previous quarter, while staffing and solutions activity remained relatively stable across most of our large markets. We continue to prioritize the execution of our strategic initiatives and driving sales activities while balancing costs to align with the current operating environment.”

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN, Financial) achieved several financial milestones. The company repurchased $27 million of common stock during the quarter. Additionally, the company managed to reduce its SG&A expenses by 9% as reported, which is a significant achievement in cost management.

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Revenues $4.52 billion $4.86 billion -6.9%
Gross Profit $785.9 million $862.3 million -8.9%
Net Earnings $60.1 million $65.2 million -7.8%
Net Earnings per Share - Diluted $1.24 $1.29 -3.6%

Analysis

ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN, Financial) reported a decrease in revenues and net earnings compared to the prior year period, reflecting the challenging market conditions in North America and Europe. The company's ability to manage costs effectively, as evidenced by the reduction in SG&A expenses, is a positive sign. However, the decline in permanent recruitment levels and the impact of foreign currency fluctuations pose ongoing challenges.

Overall, while ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN, Financial) has demonstrated resilience in a difficult operating environment, the company will need to continue focusing on strategic initiatives and cost management to navigate the current market conditions effectively.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ManpowerGroup Inc for further details.

